Two new COVID-19 cases in Salem
Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Sunday and one case in Namakkal.
No new cases were reported in Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.
There are three active cases in Salem, two in Namakkal.
