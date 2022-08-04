Two NDRF teams are to reach Namakkal, says Collector

People moving to relief camps along with their belongings from Indira Nagar that was flooded at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district on August 4, 2022 as 2.10 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into River Cauvery from Mettur dam | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Namakkal District Collector, Shreya P. Singh, said that two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will arrive at the district on Thursday.

Following the release of 2.10 lakh cusecs of water from the Mettur dam, River Cauvery is flooded at Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam in Namakkal district. Flood water entered into hundreds of houses situated near the river at these two places. People are moving out of their homes with their belongings, to relief camps set up by the Namakkal district administration at wedding halls. As a precautionary measure, the old bridge connecting Namakkal and Erode districts at Pallipalayam was closed temporarily.

On Thursday, District Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the flood-affected areas along with the officials and also interacted with the people staying at camps, and inquired about the facilities provided to them. Further, she instructed the officials to check every house and to rescue people those stranded in inundated homes.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Shreya P. Singh said two NDRF teams would arrive at Namakkal district from Kancheepuram, and one team will be stationed at Pallipalayam and the other team would be stationed at Komarapalayam. As a precautionary measure, fire and rescue service personnel have been deployed in these two places, and they will shift people when the water level increases in the river. People should come to the camps without delay, Ms. Shreya P. Singh urged.