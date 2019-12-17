Two more elephants arrive at Thekkampatti camp

Two elephants from the Union Territory of Puducherry arrived at the rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam on Tuesday, two days after the inauguration of the camp.

28 elephants

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that Prakruthi from Dharbaranyeswarar Temple in Thirunallar and Lakshmi from Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry arrived on Tuesday morning, bringing the total count of elephants in the camp to 28.

Delay

Although the elephants were slated to arrive at the camp on Monday, the arrival was delayed by a day due to formalities in logistics of these elephants, officials said. The 28 elephants will stay in the 48-day-long rejuvenation camp organised by the HR&CE Department till January 31, 2020. The camp was inaugurated on Sunday.