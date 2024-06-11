GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two minors killed in an accident in Namakkal

Published - June 11, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Two minors were killed in an accident in Namakkal on Monday.

R. Logesh (17), a high-school student from Kabilarmalai near Paramathi Velur in Namakkal District, was teaching his relative R. Sudharsan (14) of the same locality to drive a car at 11.30 pm on Monday when they collided with another car coming in the opposite direction at Jedarpalayam.

Both Logesh and Sudarshan died on the spot, while Vignesh (26) of Karukkampalayam, who rode the other car, sustained injuries in the collision. He was admitted to a private hospital in Namakkal, while the bodies of the two minors were taken to the Paramathi Velur government hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

