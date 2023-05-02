HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two low-lying bridges washed away in flash floods in Erode district

Heavy rains on Monday night led to a breach in the Rasankadu tank on Tuesday, leading to water entering farmlands, inundating about 60 houses and washing away two bridges between Alamarathuvalasu and Ayyampalayam

May 02, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
A low-lying bridge that was washed away in a flash flood near Kavundapadi in Erode district

A low-lying bridge that was washed away in a flash flood near Kavundapadi in Erode district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following heavy rains on Monday night, a flash flood washed away two low-level bridges in Erode district, disrupting vehicle movement between Alamarathuvalasu and Ayyampalayam, near Kavundapadi, on Tuesday. 

Farmers said the Rasankadu tank received copious rain water that led to a breach in the tank’s bund. This led to water entering farmlands and around 60 houses in the area, in a flash flood. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel evacuated the residents and took them to a safe place. Water receded after an hour, and people then returned home. A bridge connecting the two habitations was completely washed away and village residents will now have to take alternative routes to reach either side. Another bridge that leads to the graveyard was also washed away.

Most parts of the district received rain on Monday night, leading to water stagnation on roads and railway underpasses in Erode city. The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, functioning on V.O.C. grounds, turned slushy, making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheelers to enter and leave the premises. Corporation workers pumped out the water on Tuesday morning while the slush continued to affect shoppers and traders. 

The district received a total rainfall of 601 mm rainfall with Perundurai receiving 90 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were: Chennimalai 88 mm, Talavadi 78 mm, Bhavani 55.80 mm, Gunderipallam Dam 51.20 mm, Kavundapadi 50.20 mm, Gobichettipalayam 38.20 mm, Kodiveri Dam 33 mm, Erode 22 mm, Ammapettai 21 mm, Elandakuttai Medu 17 mm, Modakkurichi 14 mm and Nambiyur 13 mm. 

Related Topics

Erode / rains / Tamil Nadu / flood

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.