Coimbatore

Two killed in mudslide in illegally mined site

Two women were killed trapped under a mudslide in an illegally mined poramboke site here in Thally on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Samanatham village, where government land was illegally mined for making bricks.The site was excavated of its soil for upto 10 feet, according to sources. Four local women, upon information that the floor of the mined site was bedded with limestone that could be ground to make kolam powder, reached the site to collect stones. According to the police, the site caved in.

Four women Radha, Lakshmi, Umi, and Vimalamma were trapped under the mudslide. Two of the victims were killed while two others were rescued with critical injuries and admitted to Hosur government hospital.


