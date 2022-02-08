Two killed in accident near Mettupalayam

Victims were riding pillion on a motorcycle

An elderly man and his daughter were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a TNSTC bus near Mettupalayam late on Monday.

P. Subbannan, 63, a resident of Kaveri Amman Colony at Kurumbanur near Mettupalayam, and his daughter P. Sarojini, 46, of Kittampalayam near Karamadai were killed after their two-wheeler collided with a TNSTC bus.

Sarojini’s son P. Madankumar, 23, who rode the vehicle with his mother and grandfather on the pillion, escaped with minor injuries.

The police said that the accident took place on Mettupalayam-Karamadai Road around 8.45 p.m. on Monday. Prakash Babu, 40, a native of Udhagamandalam, drove the bus which was heading to Karamadai. As the bus reached Indira Nagarnear Kurumbanur, it collided with the two-wheeler which was coming from from the opposite direction.

The Mettupalayam police have registered a case in this connection.