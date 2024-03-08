GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed by wild elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

The two men were killed in separate incidents; one was attempting to protect his farm from wild animals, while the other, was at his workplace an estate, when the incident took place

March 08, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and the Gudalur forest divisions in accidental confrontations with wild elephants on Friday, March 8, 2024.

In one incident, S. Nagaraj, 51, a resident of Moyar Village near Masinagudi in MTR, had ventured out of his home to protect his farm from being raided by wild animals when an elephant passing through the area attacked and killed him.

In another incident, 50-year-old Maadev, working at the Devan estate near Devashola in Gudalur, was walking on the estate when he was attacked by a wild tusker. Maadev suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

The T.N. Forest Department has announced that interim compensation would be immediately handed over to the next of kin of the two deceased.

