Two held for poster against Periyar

The police on Friday arrested two Bharat Sena functionaries in connection with pasting poster against social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy in Kattoor here on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Muthukrishnan (30) and Tamilarasan (31). Based on information, the police booked the two under Section 505 (Statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and remanded them in judicial custody.

Tourist falls to death

A tourist died of injuries he suffered in a fall at Valparai on Friday. Forest Department officials said A. Dineshkumar (39) visited Valparai along with his friends and they parked the vehicle near Waterfalls Estate area. He alighted from the vehicle and slipped on a rock, and sustained injuries on forehead and nose. The Forest staff and police rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.