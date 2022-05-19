Two held for ATM burglary in Namakkal

The Namakkal District Police arrested two persons for burgling an ATM recently and escaping with ₹4.89 lakh near Pudhuchitram here.

The police said the accused, Suresh Purajapad and Muhamed Imran, hailed from Rajastan and Bihar respectively. Suresh was running a tea shop near Hasthampatti here while Imran was involved in fashion business. The accused planned to burgle ATMs to overcome their financial crisis, the police added.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said the accused attempted to burgle an ATM earlier. As the alarm went off, they escaped from the place.

During vehicle checks on the Namakkal-Salem Highway, the police arrested the accused who were found moving in a suspicious manner. The police seized gas cutting machines, oxygen cylinders and ₹1.58 lakh from the accused.

On May 5, unidentified miscreants burgled a private bank’s ATM on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway and escaped with ₹4.89 lakh.