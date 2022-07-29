Two Govt. school teachers arrested on sexual harassment charges in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested two teachers of a government higher secondary school near Pollachi on charges of sexually harassing a student.

The teachers were identified as R. Balachandran (43) from Suleswaranpattinear Pollachi and S. Ramakrishnan (46) from Civil Aerodrome post in Coimbatore.

The police said that the two teachers were handling science classes for Plus-One and Plus-Two students. A Plus-Two student dialed ‘181’ helpline on Thursday and complained that she was sexually harassed by the two teachers.

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Pollachi, registered a case against the teachers based on the complaint lodged by the girl and arrested the accused for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The teachers were arrested from the school premises on Friday.

Autorickshaw driver held

In another case, the AWPS Pollachi arrested K. Kanniyappan (31), a resident of Negamam, on charges of sexually harassing a Class XII student. According to the police, Kanniyappan, an autorickshaw driver, allegedly demanded the girl to marry him on different occasions. After coming to know about the incident, the girl’s parents warned him of lodging a complaint with the police. Kanniyappan’s wife Mahalakshmi (25) allegedly slapped the girl following the incident. The police arrested Kanniyappan on sexual harassment charges and Mahalakshmi for slapping the girl.

Sexual assault on minor girl

The Madukkarai police in Coimbatore on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man on charges sexually assaulting a minor girl. The arrested has been identified as M. Palraj from a village near Madukkarai. The police said that the girl’s parents lodged a complaint accusing Palraj of sexually assaulting the girl, his neighbour, in February this year. He was arrested for offences under two Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.