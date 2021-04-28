Two government officials held on graft charge

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) here on Wednesday arrested a district differently abled welfare officer and a joint rehabilitation officer for demanding and accepting ₹ 2.50 lakh as bribe from a school.

The complainant, who is running a Special School for Differently Abled Children at Kumarapalayam, approached the district differently abled welfare officer Jhansi and the Joint Rehabilitation Officer Sekar for sanctioning the grant of ₹ 5.04 lakh to the special teachers at the school. Bth officers demanded ₹ 2.50 lakh for processing the bill. Unwilling to pay the money, he approached the DVAC sleuths who laid the trap.

On Wednesday, when he handed over the money to Sekar at his residence, a DVAC team led by Jeyakumar, caught him red-handed. While Sekar was taken to the DVAC office, a team picked up Jhansi and she was also brought to the office. Later, a case was registered and both were arrested.