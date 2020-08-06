Coimbatore

Two dyeing units sealed for violations

Erode

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply and sealed two dyeing units functioning in the corporation limits where effluent treatment plants were not operational.

A flying squad recently inspected the units functioning at Periyasemoor area and found effluents being discharged into drainage channels and the effluent treatment plants lying idle. A report was submitted to the Collector and Chairman of the District Monitoring Committee C. Kathiravan, who ordered disconnection of power supply to the units.

Later, the units were closed and sealed.

Mr. Kathiravan said that a flying squad comprising TNPCB officials, Erode Tahsildar and corporation officials, were monitoring the functioning of dyeing, bleaching and tannery units in the city and warned the units not to discharge effluents into water bodies.

