Two drug peddlers in Erode detained under Goondas act

March 06, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two recently arrested for selling psychotropic drugs.

On February 2, 2024, Chithode police arrested S. Dhinesh alias Dhinesh Kumar, (32) of Karungalpalayam and P. Bharathkumar, (32) of Rajasthan, for selling drugs in the form of tablets to college students. To prevent such incidents, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar instructed the Collector to detain the two under the Act.

The Collector invoked the act and copies were served to the two lodged at the district prison at Gobichettipalayam. They were later shifted to the Coimbatore Central Prison. The district police, in a press release, warned of severe action against persons involved in such acts.

