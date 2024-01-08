GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die in accident on Salem-Namakkal national highway

Police said one of the victims had tried to cross the highway; the driver of a car who braked to avoid hitting him, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident

January 08, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed after a car collided with an autorickshaw near Nallipalayam in Namakkal district on Sunday (January 7, 2024) evening.

According to police, S. Santhipriya (40), was a resident of Periyagoundampalayam near Thindamangalam in Namakkal district. On Sunday evening, she was headed to Namakkal from Salem, by car. When the car was nearing Karungalpalayam on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway, A. Senthil (40), a resident of Karaiyampudur, tried to cross the national highway. To avoid hitting him, Santhipriya braked, but lost control of the vehicle. The car hit Senthil, and also an autorickshaw parked near the road.

In the accident, Senthil and the autorickshaw driver P. Duraisamy (60), a resident of Puduchatram, sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Namakkal. Later, the two succumbed to the irinjuries.

The Nallipalayam police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem / road accident / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.