Two die in accident on Salem-Namakkal national highway

January 08, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Namakkal

Two people were killed after a car collided with an autorickshaw near Nallipalayam in Namakkal district on Sunday (January 7, 2024) evening.

According to police, S. Santhipriya (40), was a resident of Periyagoundampalayam near Thindamangalam in Namakkal district. On Sunday evening, she was headed to Namakkal from Salem, by car. When the car was nearing Karungalpalayam on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway, A. Senthil (40), a resident of Karaiyampudur, tried to cross the national highway. To avoid hitting him, Santhipriya braked, but lost control of the vehicle. The car hit Senthil, and also an autorickshaw parked near the road.

In the accident, Senthil and the autorickshaw driver P. Duraisamy (60), a resident of Puduchatram, sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Namakkal. Later, the two succumbed to the irinjuries.

The Nallipalayam police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.