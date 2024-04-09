GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die in accident in Salem

April 09, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people died in an accident near Attur on Monday evening.

B. Rajiv Gandhi (39) of Ariyalur and his friends S. Karthick (29), Navaneethakrishnan (23), S. Chinnappan (40), and N. Sakthivel (20) of Ariyalur, and K. Parthiban (23) of Krishnagiri, were returning from a function at Attur in Salem in a car driven by Chinnappan. They had reached Attur on the Salem-Chennai National Highway, when Chinnappan lost control of the car, hit the center median, and plunged into a roadside pit. Rajiv Gandhi and Karthick died on the spot, while the others were were admitted to Attur Government Hospital with serious injuries. Attur Town police registered a case and are investigating further.

