Two die in accident in Namakkal

April 16, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed and one injured after the bike they were travelling in collided with a roadside tamarind tree on Tuesday afternoon.

S. Gokulraj (18), resident of Mettupathi near Karuppur in Salem district, on Tuesday afternoon went to a private college at Mallasamudram on a bike to pick up his friends D. Dharanidharan (18), a resident of Sekkadipatti and P. Sathish (18), a resident of Kullagoundanur in Karuppur. The three were on the way to meet a friend at Tiruchengode with Gokulraj driving. At Semmampalayam, the bike was trying to overtake a bus belonging to an IT company, when the bus turned right and, unable to control the bike, Gokulraj hit the bus and then a roadside tree.

Gokulraj and Sathish sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Dharanidharan sustained injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. Mallasamudram police have registered a case and are investigating further.

