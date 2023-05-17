HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day vaccination drive for Haj pilgrims begins in Coimbatore

May 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Health Department started a two-day drive to administer vaccines to Haj pilgrims in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The Health Department started a two-day drive to administer vaccines to Haj pilgrims in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Health Department on Wednesday started a two-day special drive to administer Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine (QMMV)and Seasonal Influenza Vaccine (SIV) to Haj pilgrims in Coimbatore. The camp was held on the premises of the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services at Race Course.

According to P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore district, a total of 125 persons were administered with the vaccines on the first day.

The vaccines were given to 62 male and 63 female pilgrims. The department gave certificates to the persons who received vaccines. The certificate is required to perform the pilgrimage.

A. Abdul Jabbar, chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Haj Committee, said the camp was organised by the department in association with the committee. A total of 200 Hajis (pilgrims) have registered names to receive the vaccines from Coimbatore district. A two-day drive was planned as the number of pilgrims were limited to 200, he added.

Stocks of the QMMV and SIV allotted to the district are stored in the walk-in cooler at the office complex of the DD Health.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health / vaccines / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.