Two crushed to death after trees uproot in the Nilgiris

Two people were killed after they were crushed to death by trees that got uprooted due to heavy rain in the Nilgiris that continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Police officials confirmed that two people – in Sholur near Udhagamandalam and RC Colony in Udhagamandalam, died after being crushed by falling trees on Wednesday. They were identified as K. Ravi from Kakkanji Nagar in Sholur and Sadiq Ali from RC Colony.

Officials said that Ravi was on his way to his farm when the incident occurred, while it was reported that Sadiq Ali was on his way to collect firewood.

Meanwhile, wall collapses were also reported in numerous places, including at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Udhagamandalam. No injuries were reported in any of these instances.

Rain continued to batter the district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with an average of 77.29 mm. of rain recorded throughout the Nilgiris. Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall till Wednesday morning with 390 mm., while Upper Bhavani received 306 mm. Gudalur and Devala received more than 125 mm.of rain over a 24-hour-period till Wednesday morning.

District Fire Officer T. Immanuel said that over a 100 trees had become uprooted across the district, with Ooty-Gudalur Road among the areas most impacted. More than 200 personnel from the fire and rescue services from the Nilgiris and surrounding districts, who were dispatched to help with relief efforts worked throughout the clock to clear the roads.

“We are facing a very difficult task, as the heavy winds are bringing down trees faster than we can clear them,” said Mr. Immanuel.

The threat facing the tribal hamlet of Thenvayal, which was evacuated on Tuesday due to the rising waters from a nearby stream, has somewhat abated, officials said. More than 30 families from Thenvayal, Iruvayal and surrounding hamlets continue to be housed in the temporary relief camps.

“More than the rain, heavy winds are bringing down trees, which are the biggest risk factor at the moment,” an official from the district administration said.

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya appealed to residents to stay indoors and not venture out unless absolutely necessary. The Collector also called on residents living near heavily wooded areas to move to the temporary relief shelters established across the district.