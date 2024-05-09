GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Bangladesh nationals arrested for illegal stay near Coimbatore

Published - May 09, 2024 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two Bangladesh nationals, who had been working in a banian company near Annur in Coimbatore district, for staying illegally in the country.

Mohammed Arzoo, 26, and Bolash Barman, 28, from Bangladesh were arrested by the Annur police late on Wednesday.

According to the police, Arzoo possessed an Aadhaar card with an address belonging to Chitradurga district of Karnataka while Barman had the same document with an address tracing to Banganahalli village of Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu.

The police are on the lookout for M. Sahil, 28, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar in Tiruppur, who allegedly aided the foreigners to get Aadhaar cards.

The two foreigners landed in the custody of the police during a surprise inspection carried out in the banian company at Manickampalayam near Annur. It was found out that the duo started working in the company in November last year. The police are also on the lookout for a person who allegedly helped them send money to their families in Bangladesh.

Coimbatore / crime / Bangladesh

