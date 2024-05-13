GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two arrested with ganja near Coimbatore

Published - May 13, 2024 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police on Monday arrested two persons with 1.35 kg of ganja near Karumathampatti. The arrested have been identified as A. Rajasekar, 23, of Thanjavur and Malik Basha, 26, of Madurai.

The police apprehended the duo at Sellapalayam junction near Karumathampatti, based on specific information. The two men were found carrying ganja, which they allegedly planned to sell.

The duo was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody. The district police registered 81 cases, arrested 114 peddlers and seized a total of 99.28 kg of ganja so far this year.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.