Two arrested in Salem for chain snatching
The Salem district police arrested two persons in a chain snatching case on Thursday.
According to the police, two bike-borne persons snatched five sovereigns gold chain from S. Akila (41) while she was on her way home on a moped at Padianvalavu in Jalakandapuram Road on Wednesday evening. The Jalakandapuram police registered a case and verified CCTV footages in the locality and identified the persons as G. Deepak (20) of Edappadi and S. Sathish (21) of Seelanaickenpatti. The police nabbed the duo on Thursday and recovered the gold chain from them.
