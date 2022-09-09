Coimbatore

Two arrested for smuggling PDS rice in Salem

The Civil Supplies CID arrested two persons and seized 4.7 tonnes of ration rice from them on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths led by Inspector Renuka Devi conducted a vehicle check at Reddipatti Junction on Thursday night and found ration rice in 57 gunny bags each weighing 50 kg in a mini truck driven by R. Vijay (34) of Solampallam. Likewise, in another mini truck driven by A. Jaffer (19) of Old Suramangalam, the police found ration rice in 37 gunny bags, each weighing 50 kg. The police totally seized 4.7 tonnes of ration rice, which were packed in 94 gunny bags.

On inquiry, the police found that Kumar of Poosaripatti was the mastermind behind the smuggling of ration rice. The police arrested Vijay and Jaffer, and are on the lookout for Kumar.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 6:00:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-arrested-for-smuggling-pds-rice-in-salem/article65869989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY