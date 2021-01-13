Two arrested for sexual assault on minor girl

Coimbatore City Police have arrested two men on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
R. Mathivanan (26), who is from a residential area near Telungupalayam in Coimbatore, was arrested on Monday, while S. Vijayakumar (24), a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Somayanur, was arrested on Tuesday.
Police said that the two men sexually assaulted the minor girl, a class VII student from a colony near Telungupalayam, on multiple occasions.
The accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by a member of the Child Welfare Committee at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore West.
The two men were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.
