Two arrested for cheating woman in Salem

April 30, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Salem

Two people were arrested on Monday for cheating a woman by claiming that there was a treasure buried under her land.

In March, D. Sureshkumar (46) and M. Saravanan (44) of Konganapuram in Salem district, posing as wizards, convinced Vimala (50), of Chinnapanaickenpalayam near Vazhapadi, who runs a brick kiln, that there was a treasure buried in her land, and offered to conduct rituals to retrieve it. Believing their claims, Vimala handed over ₹7 lakh to them in various installments. The two men performed a pooja and presented her with a mud pot covered with a yellow cloth and asked her to worship the pot for a few days.

Realising that she was cheated, she invited Sureshkumar and Saravanan to conduct another ritual at a relative’s house on Monday and apprehended them when they arrived at Vazhapadi and handed them over to the police, who registered a case against them and took them into custody.