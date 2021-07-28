Tuskers camp near waterbody, return to forest in the evening

Two tuskers that strayed from Siruvani forests spent their day cooling themselves in a waterbody at Narasipuram, near Coimbatore, on Wednesday.

The elephants walked out of the tank to the nearest forest in the evening after keeping the Forest Department staff waiting for their return for nearly 12 hours.

According to District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh, the two male elephants had come out of forest from Vettaikaran Kovil area of Narasipuram beat of Boluvampatti forest range around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A border night patrolling team of the department tried to drive them back to the forest. However, the tuskers moved through the Siruvani pipeline and ventured into a tank at Narasipuram around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The tuskers spent the whole day taking bath in the tank and grazing the grass. The staff did not drive out the elephants from the tank during the day as the movement of people was high in surrounding villages.

Boluvampatti forest range officer T. Saravanan said that the elephants walked back to the nearest reserve forest, around 4 km from the waterbody, around 6 p.m.