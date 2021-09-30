Turmeric research centre to be set up in Erode

C. Samayamoorthy, Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said during the inauguration of the third edition of PonManjal - ‘CII Turmeric Conclave 2021' held virtually that the State government would set up a turmeric research centre here.

In a release issued by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Mr. Samayamoorthy said that Tamil Nadu accounts for 14.04% of turmeric production in India. Erode is the largest district contributing to turmeric production, 24.14% of total area and 33.37% of total production.

Mr. Samayamoorthy said that GI tag given for Erode Turmeric has huge potential for exporting from Tamil Nadu and assured that the Government will support the turmeric farmers in all the aspects of turmeric production.

S. Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu in his address said that India is a global leader in turmeric production as it contributes 80% to global production. He said that CII invites all the stakeholders involved in the value chain of turmeric to join hands in initiating steps towards the development of this sector.

The three-day conference would focus on Agricultural Best Practices and various areas regarding production and export of turmeric, it said.