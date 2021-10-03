Turmeric godown destroyed in fire in Erode

A turmeric godown at Thayirpalayam here was destroyed in a fire during the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, the private godown has been functioning with four sheds for over a decade. The area received heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning on Sunday. The guards noticed smoke emanating from the godown and they alerted the Bhavani Fire Station. The fire engulfed the three sheds. Over 40 Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire after several hours of firefighting. According to preliminary inquiries, lightening triggered the fire at the godown. The value of goods damaged was yet to be assessed. Erode district police are inquiring.