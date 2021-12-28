Tributes paid to Pollan on his birth anniversary in Erode

He was the commander of Theeran Chinnamalai’s army from 1755 to 1805

The 253rd birth anniversary of Pollan, who was the commander of Theeran Chinnamalai’s army from 1755 to 1805, was celebrated as a government function in Erode on Tuesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan garlanded the picture of Pollan at Selamba Coundampalayam in Modakkurichi Town Panchayat in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, District Collector H. Krishnanunni, and chairman of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Kurinji N. Sivakumar.

Mr. Muthusamy told media persons that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced construction of a memorial for Pollan at ₹1.83 crore and work was on to identify land. Recalling the contributions of Pollan, the Minister said that he fought against the British and won three battles for Theeran Chinnamalai.

Mr. Mathivendan said that Mr. Stalin had announced various projects for developing tourism in the State. Approvals were given for developing 10 tourism spots and funds have been allotted.

Chairman of District Panchayat Committee Navamani Kandasamy, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer P. Premalatha, Modakkurichi Tahsildar Shanmugasundaram and other officials were present.