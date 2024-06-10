Tribesman trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

An Irular tribesman from a settlement near Athikadavu in Coimbatore district was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday, June 10.

The deceased has been identified as M. Rangan, 70, a resident of Mel Kuravan Kandi near Athikadavu.

According to the police, Rangan went to a shop in Velliangadu by bus and returned to Athikadavu on Monday afternoon. He had a close encounter with a wild elephant while walking through a jungle path from Athikadavu to his tribal settlement around 3.45 p.m. The elephant trampled Rangan and he died on the spot.

Staff attached to the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range was alerted about the incident and they in turn informed the Karamadai police. The body was shifted by the police to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, around 5.30 p.m. for post-mortem examination.