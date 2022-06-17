Trains rescheduled following bridge works

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has enforced a line block on June 20 to facilitate engineering works for the reconstruction of two railway bridges between the Salem Junction and Magnesite Junction. In view of this, some train services running via Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Karur, and Namakkal will be rescheduled and one train will be regulated.

Train no. 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad express, scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on Monday, will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha late by three hours.

Train no. 12678 Ernakulam junction-KSR Bengaluru express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam junction at 9.10 a.m. on Monday, will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam late by three hours.

Train no.12244 Coimbatore junction-Chennai central Shatabdi express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.05 p.m. on Monday, will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore junction late by one hour.

Train no. 12676, Coimbatore junction-Chennai central Kovai express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.15 p.m. on Monday, will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore late by one hour.

Train no.16340 Nagercoil junction- Mumbai CSMT express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 6 a.m. on Monday, will be rescheduled to leave Nagercoil late by two hours.

Train no.06411 Jolarpettai-Erode Unreserved Express special train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. on Monday, will be rescheduled to leave Jolarpettai late by one hour.

Train no. 16613 Rajkot-Coimbatore Junction Express, scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 9.30 p.m. on Monday, will be regulated for 40 minutes at a convenient location.