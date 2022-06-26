Trains to be diverted on June 28

The Salem Division of Southern Railway announced changes in the pattern of train services on June 28 (Tuesday) because of ongoing engineering and signalling works connected with the doubling of track between Omalur and Mettur Dam .

Train no.12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 9.10 a.m. on Tuesday, will run via diverted route of Salem-Tirupattur-Bangarapet-Baiyyappanahalli and skip stoppages at Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Carmelaram.

Train no.11014 Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 8.50 a.m. on Tuesday, will run via a diverted route of Salem-Tirupattur-Bangarapet and skip stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur.