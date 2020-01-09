The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is conducting a three-day training programme for horticulture officers on plant protection.

A release from the University said the Department of Plant Pathology in association with the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops was conducting the three-day programme on ‘Sensitisation of quality biocontrol agents production’ from January 7 to 9.

Thirty officers participated in the programme that focussed on knowledge transfer and skill demonstrations on mass production of biopesticides.

Centre for Plant Protection Studies Director K. Prabakar spoke about the need to focus on insecticide residues, their impact on human health and the necessity for not compromising on the quality of bioinputs to ensure effective pest control.

Agriculture Dean M. Kalyanasundaram spoke about effective dissemination of information to the farmers.

Horticulture Dean L. Pugalendhi asked the officers to adopt a cautious approach as continuous use of fertilisers could turn the soil infertile. To conserve and improve soil fertility, he suggested the use of biocontrol agents.

Professor and Head G. Karthikeyan released the manual on mass production of biological agents that the officers could use as a ready reckoner.