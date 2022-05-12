Training for cellphone servicing

The Rural Self Employment Training Institute of Canara Bank at Anupparpalayam will conduct a 30-day workshop for the unemployed youth on cellphone repairing and servicing from May 13. A release said candidates aged between 18 and 45 could apply for this course. No fees was required and participants would receive a certificate under the ‘Skill India’ scheme at the end of the course. Interested shall apply online at http://tinyurl.com/4z2274t6 and contact 99525 18441, 94890 43923 and 86105 33436 for details.