Train ticket reservation at post offices

The Department of Posts is offering train ticket reservation service at its sub-post office at Pallipalayam and head post office at Gobichettipalayam, a release from Stefan Simon Tobias, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said. For details, contact Pallipalayam post office at 04288-242777- and Gobichettipalayam 04285-241028.

Man held for murder

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for murdering a 52-year-old man. A charred body was found near a graveyard at Nanjappa Nagar at Karungalpalayam on Wednesday and the victim was identified as Azaenset of Palakattur. The police picked up K. Prakash of R.N. Pudur who confessed to have committed the crime as the victim had spit on his face six months ago and a dispute prevailed between them. He was lodged at prison.

Two youths held

In separate incidents, two youths were arrested by the police and cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, on Thursday. Mani alias Manikandan (22) of Bargur Hills, a construction worker, lured a 17-year-old girl and abducted her. The Bhavani police arrested him and rescued the girl. In another incident, Gowrishankar (21) of Chennampatti was arrested for abducting a 15-year-old girl. The girl was rescued.

Health camp conducted

A health camp was conducted at the Nambiyur Government Boys Higher Secondary School on Thursday in which over 100 conservancy workers were screened for blood pressure, oxygen level and swab samples were lifted. The camp was organised by Vizhuthugal, an NGO, and a team of doctors led by Medical Officer K. Arulmozhi screened the workers. K. Chandra, Programme Manager of Vizhuthugal, staff nurse, health inspectors and lab technicians were present.