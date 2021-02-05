Traffic to be diverted for rail overbridge construction

The State Highways (Projects) Department has announced traffic diversion in Sankari-Mecheri State Highway to construct a railway overbridge to remove a railway level crossing there.

K. Vatsala Vidhayanthi, Divisionl Engineer of the wing, said in a release that a railway overbridge would be constructed from Kuttapatti to JSW Steel Plant on the highway to get rid of a railway level crossing in the area. According to officials, the bridge would be 1,106 metres in length and 12-metre wide.

To prevent traffic congestion in the area due to construction works, traffic diversion has been proposed, it said.

Vehicles moving towards Mecheri have been diverted through Kuttapatti Pirivu Road, Erwadi, Pottaneri, and M.Kallipatti. Vehicles moving towards Nangavalli from Mecheri have been diverted via Kaveri Engineering College, M.Kallipatti, Pottaneri and Kuttapatti Pirivu Road.