Traffic signal sought at Park Gate junction roundabout

Lack of traffic signal at the Park Gate junction roundabout is causing minor accidents, according to motorists and police personnel.

They say that negligent driving is very common at the roundabout when the traffic police personnel are not around.

According to them, the main threat at the place is posed by negligently driven vehicles that come down from the Gandhipuram flyover.

C. Subramaniam of Ganapathy said it was not easy for him to approach the roundabout from Park Gate Road when traffic police personnel were not posted at the place. “Motorists descend the flyover very fast in the absence of police personnel,” he said.

Sources with the traffic police said several minor accidents and clashes had taken place at the roundabout when the police were not present for traffic regulation.

“Vehicles coming down the flyover negligently and taking a left turn to enter the Park Gate Road pose risk for motorists who travel the same direction from Dr. Nanjappa Road. Similarly, vehicles that descend the flyover negligently and take a right turn to enter Dr. Nanjappa Road also pose a threat,” said a traffic police officer.

K. Kathirmathiyon, member of the District Road Safety Committee, said a signal was very much required at the roundabout. Also, motorists new to the place faced a lot of confusion, he said.

“The demand for a signal at the roundabout will be raised at the next meeting of the committee. At the same time, there is no clarity on who is responsible for installing traffic signals. I had petitioned the Chief Secretary as there is no norm or Government Order on the same,” he said.

R. Mutharasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police, said there was a plan to install traffic signal at the roundabout.