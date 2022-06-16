Traffic chaos remains unaddressed on 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore

The lone median opening on the busy 100 Feet Road at Gandhipuram continues to remain a hot spot of traffic chaos. The median opening, with no police personnel on duty most of the time, is used by motorists from three directions for crossing.

Vehicles entering 100 Feet Road from the flyover take a ‘U’ turn at the median opening to access shops on the other side or proceed towards Ganapathy, Siddhapudur and Gandhipuram. Similarly, vehicles coming from Sivananda Colony side also take a ‘U’ turn to proceed towards Coimbatore north flyover. The traffic chaos becomes worse when vehicles from Cross Cut Road enter 100 Feet Road through 11th Street and cross the road.

K. Kathirmathiyon, member of the District Road Safety Committee, said the traffic snarl at the median opening was brought to the attention of the committee at least three times. He wanted another median opening on 100 Feet Road which could be used by vehicles entering the road from the flyover to take a ‘U’ turn.

“A second opening will reduce the congestion at the present opening. Also, vehicles coming from 11th Street could be directed to take a ‘U’ turn at the roundabout at the end of 100 Feet Road instead of allowing them to cross the road,” he said.

Traffic police personnel say that the median opening is often left unregulated due to lack of manpower. Also, several motorists were using the no entry roads from Cross Cut Road to access 100 Feet Road which adds to the traffic congestion.

A senior police officer said new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan was studying about areas witnessing congestion in the city to improve the situation.