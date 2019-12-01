Traditional lamps on display at Poompuhar

Lamps made of clay, terracotta, and brass adorn the shelves of Poompuhar, the retail arm of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, here.

It is the season of lamps as the Karthigai Deepam is just a few days away. Poompuhar is conducting an exhibition-cum-sale of lamps sourced from different parts of the State.

According to R. Narendra Bose, manager of the outlet, the brass lamps are sourced from Nachiarkoil, Madurai, and Vahaikulam.

Artisans from in and around Coimbatore have also displayed the lamps that they have made.

“Five-feet-high brass lamps weighing nearly 26 kg each are eye-catchers. Annam lamp made of brass and five feet high, similar to the one that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai recently, is a major attraction this year. Lamps sourced from Uttar Pradesh are new this year,” he says.

Kamatchi lamp, Nanda deepam, Ashtothra lamp, Annam hanging lamp, Lakshmi thamarai lamp, Panchalinga deepam, Sangu chakra lamp, Nagas lamp, terracotta and clay lamps, perfumed candles, and soap stone lamps are among the varieties exhibited.

Poompuhar looks at sales worth ₹ 10 lakh from the expo and has achieved ₹ 5 lakh so far. Terracotta lamps are in demand, says Mr. Bose.

Gayathri Krishnan, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax, inaugurated the exhibition recently and it is on till December 10.