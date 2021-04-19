Traders worried over poor arrival of mangoes

Only 200 kg. of different varieties of mangoes reach market on a day

Salem is synonymous with mangoes and though the mango season has begun, the market is yet to see huge arrival from farms.

April-June is considered the major season for mangoes and produce from various parts of the Salem and neighbouring districts such as Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri are brought here for sales.

According to traders, mangoes from Salem are sent to various parts of the country and also exported to countries such Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia. Though there is good price for the fruit at the moment, there isn’t sufficient quantity at the market.

A. Jayapal, president of the Salem Mango and Fruits Merchants Association, said that only 200 kg of different varieties of mangoes reach market these days.

“Only 200 kg of mangoes reach the market on a day now and it caters only to local sales. Varieties such Alphonso, Imam Pasand, Salem Bangalora reach market now and it is being brought from farms from places in and around Salem such as Omalur, Mettur, Sankari, Panamarathupatti, Nangavalli, Kamalapuram, Vazhapadi, Yercaud foothills and others.”

Mr. Jayapal said that produce from other districts were yet to arrive here and it was expected in about 10-15 days.

Traders are expecting better business this year, as they faced huge loss due to COVID-19 pandemic last year.