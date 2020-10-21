Traders seek reoccupation of Then Vadal Street in Coimbatore

Civic body yet to take a decision on the request

The Then Vadal Street that the Coimbatore Corporation cleared of encroachments has once again become the focus point with two groups attempting reoccupation.

The Corporation, following a court order, had removed 85 makeshift vegetable vendors who had encroached upon the Street, which is next to the T.K. Market, in June this year. It also removed the barricades on eastern and western side of the Street to widen the road width. The Corporation did not stop with that, though. It provided two alternative vending places for the evicted traders but they were reluctant to move to either of the place – the first was a two-wheeler parking lot west of the Market and the second was in Ukkadam.

Now, a section of the evicted traders had approached the Corporation saying that they would like to temporarily reoccupy the Then Vadal Street – till Deepavali – so that they could earn some money during the festive season.

Sources in the Corporation said the traders had also met the powers that be and claimed that they had political patronage.

Opposed to the demand, another section of traders said if at all the Corporation were to permit the traders, then they too should have a fair share of the road space and demanded that their members be given 50% of the space.

As the claim and counter-claim gained communal angle, the Corporation informed the Coimbatore City Police, which, the Corporation sources said, thwarted attempts by traders to reoccupy the Street on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sources said the civic body was yet to take a decision on allowing the traders to set shop on the Street.