Trade and industry associations in Erode want the proposed hike in electricity tariff to be withdrawn

The Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District has urged the State government to withdraw the proposed hike in electricity tariff as it would further affect the functioning of industries.

The federation’s executive committee meeting was conducted recently and was chaired by its president V.K. Rajamanickam, in which other office bearer’s general secretary P. Ravichandran, treasurer R. Muruganantham and members took part.

A resolution said that the proposal would affect all the industries in the State that were facing many challenges due to high cost of raw materials and labour cost and unhealthy competitions. Hence, considering the plight of the industries, the government should withdraw the proposed hike in electricity tariff, the resolution added. Another resolution urged the Central government to withdraw the GST council’s decision to impose 5% GST on pre-packed, labeled food items like atta, paneer and curd.

Another resolution urged the Corporation to expedite the construction of a vegetable market on R.K.V. Road and shift the vegetable shops that were temporarily functioning at V.O.C. Park Ground. A resolution wanted the State government to intensify patrolling on national and State highways as shops and establishments function during night hours. “Since people travel at night, their safety and protection is priority and patrolling should be intensified”, the resolution said.

A resolution said that frequent traffic congestion prevails at Palayapalayam Junction on Perundurai Road and wanted a flyover to be constructed till Thindal. Though the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme works that supplies water to the corporation was completed, house service connection is yet to be given to many households. The resolution called for laying pipelines and providing connections to all the households. Imposing 1% service cess for traders from other States who procure from agricultural regulated marketing committees would discourage them and wanted service cess to be withdrawn. The resolution also wanted a textile park to be established in the district.