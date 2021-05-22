TPR increases to 21.9% in Salem

Health Department increases swab collection in district

The Total Positivity Rate (TPR) in Salem district increased to 21.9% and the district administration has set up teams to intensify lockdown restrictions.

According to health officials, on May 13, the TPR was 18.3% and it increased to 21.9% on Friday. On Friday, 7,473 samples were collected for testing and 725 positive cases were reported in the district.

There are 20 taluks, four Municipalities and a Municipal Corporation in the district and in past 10 days, 33,446 samples were collected and 7,316 persons tested positive.

As many as 3,702 cases were reported in the Corporation limits and the positivity rate was 30.5%.

The positivity rate was the highest in Veerapandi taluk. About 554 samples were collected and the positivity rate was 69.5%. In Attur Municipality, 660 samples were collected and the positivity rate was 28.6%.

The rate was less than 5% only at Kolathur taluk.

The Health Department has increased swab collection in the district and on an average, 7,000 samples are collected on a day. As part of the lockdown measures, markets have been closed to prevent crowding and movement of the public.