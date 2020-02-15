Coimbatore

TPDK solemnises seven weddings on Valentine’s Day

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Friday solemnised seven weddings at its office in Gandhipuram.

The outfit’s General Secretary K. Ramakrishnan said the couples had approached them a few days ago and wanted the weddings to be solemnised on Valentine’s Day. As per the couples’ request, the outfit had made arrangements after checking their age and verifying certificates.

The couples exchanged garlands and then cut cakes. A few of the couples’ parents were present. And, all the seven weddings were either inter-caste or inter-religious.

