Tourists banned from taking bath at Kodiveri anicut in Erode district

May 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Due to flooding in Kodiveri anicut, tourists were banned from taking bath at the waterfall in Erode district on Wednesday.

 Following heavy rain in Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Kodiveri areas, leading to flooding at Kodiveri anicut, tourists were banned from taking bath at the waterfall here on Wednesday. 

Many places in the district continue to receive rain for the second consecutive day on Tuesday that brought down the temperature on Wednesday. River Bhavani flows through Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam taluks and heavy rain in the areas led to rain water entering the river at many places. The anicut received large quantities of water and as a safety measure tourists were banned from taking bath. This disappointed many tourists who had to return without bathing. Currently, about 150 cusecs of water is being released into the river from Bhavanisagar dam for drinking water purpose. 

The district  received a total rainfall of 604 mm with Elandakuttai Medu recording 94.40 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded in other places were Talavadi 87 mm, Bhavanisagar dam 79 mm, Kodiveri anicut 73 mm, Sathyamangalam 65 mm, Nambiyur 63 mm, Gunderipallam 60 mm, Gobichettipalayam 47.20 mm, Varattupallam dam 16 mm and Erode 12 mm. 

