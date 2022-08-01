Tourists banned from taking bath at Kodiveri anicut in Erode district

Rain at Kodiveri Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam led to flooding at Kodiveri anicut as tourists were banned from taking bath at the waterfall here on Monday.

Many places in the district received rainfall in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as water stagnation was reported in farm lands. Rain water entered River Bhavani at many places and the anicut received large quantities of water and tourists were barred from taking bath as a safety measure.

The district received a total rainfall of 401 mm with Perundurai recording 70 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded in other places were Gunderipallam 49.2 mm, Kodiveri and Kavundapadi 40 mm each, Gobichettipalayam 36 mm, Chennimalai 32 mm, Sathyamangalam 30 mm, Modakkurichi 22 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu 18.2 mm, Nambiyur 17 mm, Bhavanisagar 17.6 mm, Nambiyur 17 mm and Erode 11 mm.

Meanwhile the water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam stood at 100.92 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 2,953 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal, 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and 5 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal. The storage was 29.53 tmc ft against the full capacity of 32.90 tmc ft.