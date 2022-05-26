Tourism Minister inspects Yercaud boathouse

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan on Thursday inspected Yercaud lake and boathouse to study the feasibility for establishing a floating restaurant in the lake and also for establishing small eateries for the benefit of the tourists.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the boathouse is a favourite spot for tourists in the hilltop. He said that to cater to the needs of the tourists, small eateries with a variety of food items would be established at ₹25 lakh. Also, to provide new experience to tourists, a floating restaurant would be established in the lake for which inspection was carried out. The Minister said that adventure activities will be introduced at Puliyur village in Yercaud