Coimbatore

Tourism Minister inspects Yercaud boathouse

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan inspecting the Yercaud boathouse in Salem on Thursday.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan inspecting the Yercaud boathouse in Salem on Thursday.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan on Thursday inspected Yercaud lake and boathouse to study the feasibility for establishing a floating restaurant in the lake and also for establishing small eateries for the benefit of the tourists.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the boathouse is a favourite spot for tourists in the hilltop. He said that to cater to the needs of the tourists, small eateries with a variety of food items would be established at ₹25 lakh. Also, to provide new experience to tourists, a floating restaurant would be established in the lake for which inspection was carried out. The Minister said that adventure activities will be introduced at Puliyur village in Yercaud


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2022 6:27:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tourism-minister-inspects-yercaud-boathouse/article65463331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY