TNUEF appeals to Tiruppur Collector to ensure SC/ST panchayat presidents hoist national flag on I-Day

Members of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) have appealed to the Tiruppur district administration to ensure that all the panchayat presidents belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities are allowed to hoist the national flag on the 75th Independence Day.

In a letter to District Collector S. Vineeth, the office-bearers of TNUEF highlighted some of the incidents that happened during Independence Day and Republic Day programmes last year, in which panchayat presidents belonging to SC/ST communities were not allowed to hoist the Tricolour.

They said the officials from the Revenue, Rural Development and Police departments have to ensure that all the 60 SC panchayat presidents in Tiruppur district hoist the national flag at the respective panchayat offices without any interference.

They also urged the administration to make sure that the family members of the SC and ST panchayat presidents do not interfere in to the day-to-day administration of the local body.