TNSTC to operate special buses in Salem, Namakkal for Aadi Perukku
The Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate special buses from different parts of Salem and Namakkal districts on August 2 and 3 for Aadi Perukku and Valvil Ori festival at Kolli Hills.
In a release, the TNSTC Salem Division Managing Director R. Ponmudi said that special buses would be operated from Salem to Mettur, Bhavani, Kandhasharamam, Belur, Karavalli, and Kolli Hills; from Namakkal to Kolli Hills, Arapaleeswarar Temple, Velur, Kodumudi, and Mohanur; from Tiruchengode to Kodumudi and Bhavani; Rasipuram to Karavalli, Kolli Hills; Sankagiri to Bhavani; Karavalli to Arapaleeswarar temple; Edappadi to Mettur, Poolampatti, and Kalvadangam; and from Tharamangalam to Mettur.
