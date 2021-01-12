TNSTC to operate 200 special buses for Pongal

The Salem division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has started operating about 200 special buses from Monday as part of Pongal celebrations.
Huge crowds are expected to travel as part of Pongal celebrations to different parts of State from Salem.
Professionals from Bengaluru are expected to travel to different parts of the State from Hosur and the division has arranged special buses from here. According to officials, there are about 1,900 buses in the region and buses would be operated to Tiruchi, Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Karur and other places here.
Senior officials from TNSTC said that about 200 special buses have been arranged additionally to operate from Salem and other centres in the region. The buses are operated on full capacity and the fares are not increased. Officials also said that the vacant ground adjacent to New bus stand here has been arranged for parking the buses.
With schools expected to reopen next week, the Transport division is expecting an increase in crowd returning to Chennai, Bengaluru and other towns here. Officials have arranged 50 additional buses for this purpose. The special buses are expected to be operated till January 19.
